Mary J. Blige Shares ‘My Life’ Documentary Trailer

R&B superstar Mary J Blige is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her November 1994 album My Life with a documentary highlighting the personal and professional circumstances that lead to the classic LP. Directed by Academy Award-winning Vanessa Roth, the Amazon Prime film features the Queen Of Hip Hop Soul performing the intimate album live for the first time.

An official trailer for the project has been released, featuring vintage footage as well as modern-day commentary on the success created by the “No More Drama” singer. With Mary J. Blige herself as an executive producer (as well as Quincy Jones, Sean “Diddy” Combs), Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, and others appear in the clip.

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she revealed in the trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

With songs such as “I’m Goin Down,” “Be Happy,” and the title track, the album My Life is heralded as one of Blige’s best and most personal works of art. Although not her debut release, the LP helped take the part-time actress’s career to new heights.

The nine-time Grammy-award-winner was recently honored by the Apollo Theater. VIBE reported Blige was inducted into the legendary venue’s Walk of Fame on May 28. The Harlem landmark which served as the catalyst for the careers of Black talent brought together fans and media for the heartwarming ceremony.

“Thank y’all so so much. I want to thank my fans. Man, none of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans,” Blige shared during her celebratory speech.

My Life is set to be released through Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2021. Watch the trailer below: