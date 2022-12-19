Mary J. Blige Lands Talk Show As Part Of First-Look Deal With BET

Mary J. Blige is ending her 2022 run with a new deal, as the acclaimed singer has inked a partnership with BET for a variety of programming.

According to a press release, Blige has landed a first-look deal in non-scripted and a second-look deal in scripted with her production company, Blue Butterfly.

Blue Butterfly has a first-look scripted television deal with Lionsgate Television.

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” explained Mary J. Blige. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Mary J. Blige accepts the BET HER award presented by Target for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The first television show to come from the deal is the “No More Drama” singer’s talk show The Wine Down. Described as bringing together, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics, guests will uncork a bottle with Blige and engage in raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations.

Announced guests to The Wine Down include acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson and rapper Yung Miami of City Girls.

Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“As we strive to provide our audience with the best in biopics and documentaries, we are poised to remain at the forefront in offering high-quality, authentic on-screen portrayals of the lives of the culture’s most significant Black talent; and we are proud to supercharge the portfolio of content through our collaboration with Mary J. Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly,” expressed Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”