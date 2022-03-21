‘Maury’ To End After 30-Year Run

The beloved daytime talk show, Maury, will end following its current season. The cultural phenomenon hosted and executive produced by Maury Povich is set to wrap amid the 83-year-old’s plan to retire.

Original programming will air through September 2022 before the series will continue to air in syndication. Deadline reports that the series finale was a mutual decision between the studio and host.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich explained in a statement to Deadline. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!’”

Courtesy of Everett Collection

Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added, “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course. Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

The Maury Povich Show launched in 1991 before shortening its name to Maury in the mid-’90s.

This is the second NBCUniversal syndicated daytime program to end. Judge Jerry, Jerry Springer’s court show, was recently canceled after three seasons. The Jerry Springer Show was quietly canceled in 2018 after 27 seasons and a nearly 30-year run as well.