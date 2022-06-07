Watch Maya Rudolph Star As Billionaire Divorcée In ‘Loot’ Trailer

Maya Rudolph is bringing a new workplace comedy to the silver screen. As one of the executive producers for Loot, the actress also stars in the series set to debut globally with the first three episodes streaming on Friday, June 24, on Apple TV+. After the premiere, episodes will drop weekly each Friday. Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also takes on a leading role. The series is described in a press release as follows:

“In Loot, billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in “Loot,” premiering globally June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+.

Loot was created, written, and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. In addition to Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens executive produce through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Apple TV+ and Yang have previously collaborated on the NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series Little America.

Watch the trailer for Loot above.