Megan Thee Stallion’s Rise To Stardom To Be Explored In Upcoming Docuseries

Megan Thee Stallion’s steady rise from college student rapping on mixtapes and cyphers to world-renowned Hip-Hop star is set to be explored in a new documentary series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation. Nneka Onuorah, director of Lizzo’s new competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, is enlisted to bring the hot girl’s story to the silver screen.

Additionally, executive producers on the project are Time Studios’ co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, and Mike Beck all from Time Studios, as well as Desiree Perez and Lori York of Roc Nation. A platform has not been set for the project.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” expressed Hammonds in a statement. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience, and professionalism,” Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, added. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

The Grammy award-winning rapper signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019 and has been recognized by Time on its 2020 Time 100 list.