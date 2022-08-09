Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley.

Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.

Rocking a platinum blonde wig with a floor-length, stark white fur coat with a cutout bodysuit underneath, the rapper broke through the crowd and joined Murda for one of the strip club’s busiest nights.

Later in the episode aptly titled “Snow,” Tina searches for Murda to rehearse their Pynk debut, she naturally finds him in conversation with Uncle Clifford. “Is this the pimp that run this place?” Tina questions.

Clifford responds with the feisty wit she’s known for, “I am not a pimp. Though I do likes to rock a durag and a tracksuit every now and then.” Tina and Murda then exchange some flirty commentary until Clifford shuts that down immediately, in true “Don’t Mess With My Man” fashion.

Stallion’s cameo was teased in episode two when Lil Murda’s former right-hand man DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turned down the chance to join Murda and Miss Mississippi on their Dirty Dozen Tour due to a work conflict with a mysterious new rapper in Atlanta. In the scene, a faceless Snow appears behind him, saying, “Run that beat back for a real bi**h.”

Fast forward to episode six, and Murda’s collaboration with Tina Snow finally hit the radio. Lil Murda transforms into Big Murda, and the once perpetrating rapper is officially a bonafide star.

Watch Snow and Murda perform their original song, “Get It On The Floor,” below. The music will be featured on the official P-Valley soundtrack and made available after the season two finale which arrives on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on STARZ.