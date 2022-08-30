Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Reboot ‘Bring It On’

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX.

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is interested in rebooting Bring It On.

During an interview with New York Magazine, Meg stated she would love to return the cheerleading franchise to its roots and star as Isis, Gabrielle Union’s iconic character. The Houston Hottie gushed about Union’s character and her lifelong desire to star as Isis on the big screen.

“I always have wanted to be Isis,” she said. “I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”

Thee Stallion also discussed her inspiration for wanting to move beyond music and into acting. She cited Ice Cube and Queen Latifah as the primary motivation.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she stated. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director, and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been busy with TV opportunities as of late. The rapper recently appeared on an episode of STARZ’s P-Valley as her alter ego, Tina Snow.

Additionally, she’s been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance in She-Hulk and a role in A24’s upcoming musical comedy F**king Identical Twins.