Megan Thee Stallion Shares Excitement To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In Promo Clip

Megan Thee Stallion is set to host and perform on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and the rapper could not be more excited. In a promotional clip shared by the 27-year-old and the sketch comedy series’ social platforms, the Hot Girl Coach shares a comedic moment with SNL regular Sarah Sherman.

The short skit features the Houston native in her SNL dressing room preparing for the broadcast. She is visited by Sherman, who is unknowingly naked.

“Sarah…bi**h…do you know you are completely naked?” Thee Stallion asks. “Your whole WAP is out.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is not new to the SNL stage. In 2020 she made her debut as a musical guest, performing “Savage Remix,” and “Don’t Stop” with a special appearance from Young Thug. She even made an appearance in skits, one alongside the episode’s host Chris Rock.

Her appearance on SNL continues to signify the Cognac Queen’s expansion into acting roles. Back in 2021, Megan Thee Stallion signed a first-look deal with Netflix. She recently shared her desire to reprise Bring It On and star as Gabrielle Union’s iconic character Isis. She has also made guest appearances in P-Valley, and Disney’s She Hulk.

Watch the promo clip for Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming double duty as musical guest and host of Saturday Night Live above. Check out her performance of “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug and her appearance in a skit on the sketch comedy series in 2020 below.