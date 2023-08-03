Megan Thee Stallion Stars In ‘D**ks: The Musical’ Trailer

Megan Thee Stallion brings her rap skills to the big screen in the trailer for D**ks: The Musical. Released on Thursday (Aug. 3) the clip is the first look at the pending film set to open the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Borat‘s Larry Charles, the musical is written by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp and is based on their 2014 two-man stage show titled F**king Identical Twins. The writers star in the film alongside the “Cocky Af” rapper in addition to Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally.

“So get in line, drop on your knees and suck my f**kin’ d**k,” raps the bossy character portrayed by the 28-year-old Houston native.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning performer was revealed as a castmember for the musical last year as she explores her on-screen dreams.

“I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. For me, I love movies. I’m just definitely like a film buff. And I don’t feel like acting should look like acting. Any time I get the opportunity to act, I just behave like myself. I feel like that’s what makes it come across so naturally. Definitely, we will see some acting from Megan Thee Stallion this year,” shared the rapper in 2022.

As for the music, the “Big Ol’ Freak” performer has potentially ended her self-care break and hit the studio, teasing fans that she’s “back in that mode“. Her last album Traumazine was released last summer with features from Rico Nasty, Future, Key Glock, Latto, and more. Check out the LP below and watch the trailer for D**ks: The Musical above.