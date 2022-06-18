Mehcad Brooks Joins Season 22 Of ‘Law & Order’ Amid Anthony Anderson’s Departure

After Anthony Anderson opted to not renew his contract with Law & Order after reprising his role as Det. Kevin Bernard, the series has chosen Mehcad Brooks to fill the void.

Though details regarding Brooks’ character are being kept under wraps for the time being, it had been confirmed that he will be playing a detective. Brooks became a household name thanks to his roles in Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace, Nobody’s Fool, Just Wright, About Last Night, The Game, and Mortal Kombat.

Brooks took to Instagram with an enduring message for fans regarding his new endeavor. “I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this. Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans. Asé. #justakidfromaustin

#wearehere #lawandorder #nbcuniversal #grateful”

Law & Order was revived in February 2022 and its return for season 21 amassed nearly 13 million total viewers. During the finale, there seemed to be no indication that Anderson would not be returning as he and his partner Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) were investigating an off-duty police officer’s murder.

The series examines “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” The premiere date for Season 22 has yet to be announced.