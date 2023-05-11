Method Man Admits To Not Watching A Single Episode Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Wu-Tang vet Clifford “Method Man” Smith recently spoke on producing Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the educational context behind it. However, Meth himself has not watched a single episode, even as a pivotal part of the series, he revealed on the latest episode of the Gold Minds With Kevin Hart podcast.

Speaking to why he hardly has anything to do with show anymore (hence he’s barely in any premiere or red carpet photos), he shared that producing the show became less of his vision, although initially it was “a no-brainer.”

(L-R) Rappers Method Man and Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan perform at Best Buy Theater on December 29, 2010 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“They were taking a lot of liberties here with the story, but in hindsight, knowing how some of these things work and embellishments and sometimes you know dudes still be having open cases and sh*t like that I can understand,” the Power Book II: Ghost star said.

“I haven’t watched an episode personally, but I get the scripts ahead of time, and you know, I mean every thing ain’t for everybody, that’s all I could say.”

Hart then questioned the Staten Island MC on what his reasoning was for not watching the show, to which he said that he’d rather keep his opinions to himself.

“I did not want to mess with their process, these people get paid to do these things, you’re talking about Hulu and Imagine and you know sometimes you just got to step back and keep your opinions to yourself,” he responded.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga “Protect Ya Neck” – Episode 206. (Dave East), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

Johnny Blaze also discussed Wu-Tang’s historic label agreement that allowed for group members to seek out solo deals elsewhere.

“There was never in the history of music, where a group signed as a group with the option to sign as solo artists with other labels,” Method Man said to Hart about RZA’s “genius.” “Labels, the one thing they don’t do, is play nice with each other. They’re not gonna share money.”

He added, “So to have me on Def Jam, GZA on Geffen, and Raekwon at the home team Loud — you had these three labels working together for our cause. Unheard of, unheard of. Which, in terms of changing the game, that’s changing the game right there. You had people actually asking for Wu-Tang deals.”

Wu-Tang: An American Saga concluded with its final third season in April 2023. The show has won two Golden Reel Awards and has been nominated for an Emmy. The series starred Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, TJ Atoms, Dave East and more.

Take a listen to Method Man speak on Wu-Tang: An American Saga above and listen to the interview in its entirety here.