Method Man And Chris Redd Get Into A “Spooky” Groove On ‘Carpool Karaoke’: Exclusive

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has officially returned to Apple TV+. The new onset of episodes feature the likes of Ciara, Russell Wilson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Amber Ruffin, Chris Redd, and Method Man as they share a car in their respective episodes, sing along to their personal playlists, and take on riveting adventures.

The Wilsons rap along to The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Juicy” while the Clintons sing Katy Perry’s “Roar” at peak volume. VIBE received an exclusive clip from Method Man’s episode with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd where the men—mostly the Power actor to viewers’ delight—tested out their vocal range on Dusty Springfield’s 1968 hit, “Spooky.”

As the heartthrob rapper cooed, Redd questioned if Springfield was dating Casper and his exclaimed reaction when she mentioned the word “ghost” gives him all the answers he needs.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series won its fifth consecutive Emmy this year for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. In other episodes from this season, the Clintons get an empowering assist from Vanessa Williams. Method Man and Redd also get down to Stevie Wonder and the late DMX while Ciara hits the football field with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

Meth is currently working on an album with his son, PXWER. Regarding the collaboration, the 26-year-old expressed, “It’s dope to work with my pops. It’s like a dream come true to be honest… Not many up-and-coming artists can say they worked with a hip hop legend like Method Man.” Meanwhile, the “Jump” singer is busy teasing a new holiday single, “Santa Zaddy,” on Instagram.

Watch the official season five trailer for Carpool Karaoke below.