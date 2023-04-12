Method Man Lends Voice To ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ In New Clip

Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr. is set to lend his voice acting chops to a new episode of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Saturday (April 15). Ahead of the episode’s premiere on Disney+, VIBE went behind the scenes with Method Man to learn more about his character—Torg.

The legendary emcee detailed his experience working with Marvel and how the comic book giant has influenced him over the years.

“Torg is an ancient monster, and I believe that he’s everything that a great monster should be,” the Hip-Hop icon explained. “He’s huge, he’s intimidating, muscular. Hollywood uses his monster looks to create a franchise of these Torg monster movies. He’s always been an outcast because of the way he looks. People fear him before they get to know him.”

“The thing I like about Torg most is his heart’s in the right place. He’s my favorite kind of villain. I’ve been preparing for this for my whole life because I have been reading Marvel since a very, very young age,” he continued. “It helps that a young male or female can look at a comic book character and identify with them. When you think Marvel, you think of quality [and] consistency. Y’all need to tune in, man. This is going to be a ride.”

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of kid genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl). One day, Lunella accidentally unleashes her T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, onto New York City, and the uncanny pair must join forces to protect NYC’s Lower East Side from peril.

Along with the Wu-Tang artist, season one includes guest appearances from Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, and Tajinae Turner.

You can catch Smith in the upcoming episode of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Saturday (April 15), airing on Disney+.

Watch the behind-the-scenes featurette above.