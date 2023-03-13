Method Man Talks On-Screen “Synergy” With Redman Ahead Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr. has shown the world how well he can put words together to create some of the most iconic songs in Hip-Hop, and continues to prove that his on-screen talent is another unforgettable asset of his.

Ahead of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 — which ironically premieres on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) — Meth spoke with VIBE about his time on the Starz series, as well as the special scenes he shared with his long-standing collaborator and brethren, Redman.

“It was dope,” said Meth, who plays attorney Davis MacLean. “I mean, that was Courtney’s [Kemp] idea. And of course, before she even finished the sentence, I was kind of more or less like, ‘Say less. I got them. Let’s bring him in.'”

Paul Schiraldi / ©Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

Redman, née Reginald Noble, had a debut role in season two of the Power spinoff as MacLean’s brother Theo Rollins. However, It hasn’t been confirmed if the “I’ll Bee Dat” emcee would be returning for season three.

“It’s always dope to work with somebody you’ve worked with over the years, but just not somebody that you’ve always worked with, but someone that you trust as far as stage performances and things like that,” the Staten Island-native continued. “So anytime you put Redman and Method Man on-screen together, not only are you going to get chemistry, you going to get synergy, as well as professionalism.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meth revealed what he’d like to see from his character in the forthcoming seasons of the award-winning series created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith, ‘Good vs Evil’, (Season 1, ep. 106, aired Dec. 6, 2020). Myles Aronowitz / ©Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I’d love to see more of his personal life come to the forefront, see what kind of man he actually is because I think a lot of times people get his motivation wrong,” he projected. “They think that he’s motivated by money, but anybody can make money in this world. I think Davis is more motivated by power, no pun intended, and he will get it at any cost, whatsoever. And I’m a firm believer in people spend money to stay in power, so he’s willing to do that as well.”

The 52-year-old Wu-Tang Clan vet believes his character’s super power to be “the win.”

“It’s always the win,” he spoke of his role. “I think this man has went above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to protecting his clients from serving prison terms.”

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost will see the return of original characters, in addition to a few new faces. The series stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales.

Episode one of season three premieres Friday (March 17) at 9 PM EST in the U.S. and Canada. The new season will also be available at midnight on the Starz app. Check out the trailer above.