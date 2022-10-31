Michael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In ‘Creed III’

Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for "Farenheit 451" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Michael B. Jordan is being transparent about his process of directing and starring in the upcoming film, Creed III.

In an interview with Collider, the 35-year-old actor discussed being in front and behind the camera while bringing the third installment of the franchise to life and frankly described the difficulty of his experience.

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all,” Jordan expressed. “With the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job.”

Jordan disclosed his hardships’ origin during his creative journey and expressed that having a good “team of people” around him got him through the rigorous dual task.

“And then, there was my process, as well. It’s really hard to put into words,” he explained. “Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on.

“Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.”

IN-CREED-IBLY PROUD: @TessaThompson_x says Michael B. Jordan was born to be a director, after working with him on “Creed III.” pic.twitter.com/NqN4o3wQnJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 29, 2022

Creed III follows dominant boxing star Adonis Creed, who finally reaches the top with a thriving family life. But a childhood friend named Damian reappears and challenges Creed to a match with profound implications.

The movie will serve as Jordan’s directorial debut and stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

The third sequel in the Rocky spinoff hit theaters on March 3, 2022.