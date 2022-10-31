Skip to main content
Michael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In ‘Creed III’

'Creed III' will be Jordan's directorial debut.

American actor Michael B. Jordan posing for picture wearing black
Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for "Farenheit 451" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is being transparent about his process of directing and starring in the upcoming film, Creed III

In an interview with Collider, the 35-year-old actor discussed being in front and behind the camera while bringing the third installment of the franchise to life and frankly described the difficulty of his experience.

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all,” Jordan expressed. “With the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job.”

Jordan disclosed his hardships’ origin during his creative journey and expressed that having a good “team of people” around him got him through the rigorous dual task.

“And then, there was my process, as well. It’s really hard to put into words,” he explained. “Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on.

Michael B. Jordan wearing black tank and pants holding microphone, smiling at 'Creed III' event
“Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.”

Creed III follows dominant boxing star Adonis Creed, who finally reaches the top with a thriving family life. But a childhood friend named Damian reappears and challenges Creed to a match with profound implications. 

The movie will serve as Jordan’s directorial debut and stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. 

The third sequel in the Rocky spinoff hit theaters on March 3, 2022. 

