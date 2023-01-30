Michael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Creed III director and actor Michael B. Jordan decided to open up a bit about his public split from ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey, exploring dating apps, and even joked about the viral photo of him “being sad” at a basketball game in his Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

“Honestly, Michael B nervous, Michael B vulnerable, but don’t worry — Michael B a’ight, because Michael B in therapy!” Jordan hilariously opened his SNL monologue on Saturday night (Jan. 28).

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I went through my very first public breakup,” the 35-year-old bachelor started. “Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape,’ but I was already in Creed shape.’ So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya [I’m on Raya].”

He continued on, speaking about how the public perceived his first appearance following his viral breakup from the social media influencer and entrepreneur.

“After the breakup everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game,” he said before showing the viral 2022 photo of him sitting courtside at Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals. “I was just chillin’.”

The NJ native continued, “Luckily for me, if you Google ‘sad Michael Jordan‘ the first 8,000 results are this.” He then showed another viral image of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s crying face.

More into the monologue, Jordan was approached mid-skit by SNL comedians Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson, who hilariously shot their shot with 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“Hey Michael! I didn’t even know you were out here,” said Nwodim while wearing a wedding gown and veil. After Jordan called her bluff, she responded with, “I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I threw this on. Oh my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married right now then, huh?”

Rejecting her hilarious advance, Johnson followed up with, “Michael, Michael, Michael, boy you looking fine as ever as always.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Michael B. Jordan, Lil Baby Episode 1837 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Michael B. Jordan and Punkie Johnson during the Monologue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

“Aren’t you gay?” Jordan questioned the Lesbian comedian.

“I am, but you Michael B. Jordan, and I’m Punkie B. Curious,” she responded. “I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Jordan laughed her off as he gave the audience an overview of what they could expect from him on his first SNL hosting gig.

Watch Michael B. Jordan’s full Saturday Night Live monologue below.