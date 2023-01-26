Michael B. Jordan Throws Sucker Punch In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Clip

Michael B. Jordan continues to get fans in gear for the forthcoming third installment of Creed — with the inclusion of his boxing skills in a promo clip for Saturday Night Live.

Jordan is set to debut his hosting skills on the late night sketch show, as Lil Baby takes the stage for the first time this weekend (Jan. 28).

In the clip, MBJ is anticipating embarking on his comedic journey as he gazes at SNL‘s Studio 8H stage. Startled by Michael Longfellow, one of this season’s newest members, Jordan channels his inner Adonis Creed, striking the comedian with two strong right hooks.

Youtube/SaturdayNightLive

Appalled by his fist having a mind of its own, the 35-year-old apologizes to Longfellow immediately. “I am, I am so sorry,” Jordan pleads as the victim holds his nose and screams out “Jesus B. Christ!”

“It’s muscle memory,” a swole MBJ explains before giving reason for the second punch. “That’s kinda how it works.”

Ultimately, the Hollywood star breaks Longfellow’s nose.

“I can’t have a broken nose, I was hired for my looks not my talent,” he hilariously says before Jordan agrees, adding, “I know how that feels.”

YouTube/SaturdayNightLive

The two settle their incident with a first pump, agreeing that the SNL cast member doesn’t tell HR.

Jordan ends the clip threatening his fist to “never embarrass him like that again.”

Take a look at the clip above.

Michael B Jordan will take the SNL stage this Saturday night (Jan. 28) for the first time. The episode airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Fans can also anticipate seeing MBJ again on their screens as Creed III, hits theaters on March 3rd.

Check out the official trailer for the Rocky-derived film below.