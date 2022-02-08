Michael Jackson Biopic In The Works With The Support Of The Jackson Family And Estate

Michael Jackson performs on stage during his "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium on Nov. 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.

A new film chronicling the life of superstar Michael Jackson is officially in the works. Deadline reported Lionsgate has acquired the distribution rights for Michael, a biopic on the King of Pop. The project is set to be co-produced by Graham King, along with John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. According to the report, the film “will give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

“Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema,” expressed Katherine Jackson, the singer’s mother. “As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

L–R: A replica of The Jackson family’s “Walk of Fame” star, an original piece of artwork of Michael Jackson from 1983, and a rendering of Michael Jackson as pictured on his 1979 album Off the Wall, are on display at The Joint music venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino May 27, 2007 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Ali; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands,” shared Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake.

King added, “I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

Michael Jackson performs during the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show at Rose Bowl on Jan. 31, 1993 in Pasadena, Calif. George Rose/Getty Images

Michael Jackson reigned as the King Of Pop and is still heralded as one of the greatest performers of all time after his unexpected death in June 2009. Throughout his career, beginning with the Jackson 5, Michael achieved unprecedented and unmatched success with an estimated sales of 400 million records worldwide including 13 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, more than any other male artist in the Hot 100 era.

His accolades include being the first artist to have a Top 10 single on that chart in five different decades, 15 Grammy wins, 6 Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, 39 Guinness World Records, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (twice), the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Dance Hall of Fame (the only recording artist to be inducted), and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.

Michael Jackson and his father Joseph Jackson depart the courthouse after listening to closing arguments in his child molestation trial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on June 2, 2005 in Santa Maria, Calif. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jackson’s success has been plagued yet not completely overshadowed by multiple allegations of child sexual abuse. In 1993, the singer was accused of abusing the child of a family friend. The matter was settled in civil court. In 2005, he was tried in criminal court and acquitted on similar allegations and other charges. Allegations against Jackson continued after his death.