Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Star In MJ Biopic

Jaafar Jackson has been selected to star in the upcoming MJ biopic, Michael. Deadline reports that Jackson is the nephew of the late American icon and the son of Jermaine Jackson and will lend his talent to bring John Logan’s script to life.

Jackson, 26, has been singing and dancing since his youth and even released a track and music video titled “Got Me Singing” in 2019, which shows him dancing, singing, and favoring his uncle.

The biopic will explore Michael Jackson’s complexities as a man and musician, including the damaging pedophilia accusations. Famously, Michael’s life begins with the documented verbal and physical abuse of his late father, Joe Jackson, as he transitions the family from Gary, Ind. to global stardom.

Jackson’s biopic will include bits about the pop star losing out on a childhood, becoming a star, and the effects of his youth on his adulthood.

Michael is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua for Lionsgate and produced by Graham King — the producer responsible for the Freddie Mercury hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Additionally, GK Films will handle production responsibilities with Jackson’s estate co-executors, John Branca and John McClain.

MJ’s estate will also provide the Lionsgate film access to a plethora of the King of Pop’s historical catalog to score the movie.

Fuqua spoke about the upcoming movie in a statement released in early January 2023.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” he expressed. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work—the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Watch Jaafar’s “Got Me Singing” music video below.