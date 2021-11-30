Michael K. Williams’ ‘Black Market’ Series Returns To VICE TV For Season 2

Described as “his most personal project to date,” Michael K. Williams’ VICE TV docuseries Black Market returns with an official release date after the actor’s tragic death earlier this year. According to Variety, the second season features Williams’ final on-camera work with a majority filmed before he passed away. VICE is set to debut the new season on Jan. 10, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 2 was confirmed in February by Deadline, five years after the show premiered.

“After a busy period of back-to-back projects, I’m incredibly excited to rejoin my Vice family in taking a deeper dive behind telling the narratives of these global communities,” shared Williams at the time.

The new season features Williams exploring credit card scamming, and how boosting and flipping has reshaped mainstream fashion, black market body modifications, and more Variety reported.

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” said Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group. “Michael was a longtime friend of our Vice family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard—especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

Williams died of an accidental overdose caused by an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine,” on Sept. 6.

“While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael, it’s also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line,” executive producers Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, and Matt Goldman said in a joint statement

Watch the first-look trailer for Season 2 of Black Market with Michael K. Williams below: