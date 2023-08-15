Michael Oher, Depicted In ‘The Blind Side,’ Wants Ties Severed With Family After Learning “Lies”

Ex-NFL player Michael Oher was the subject of the 2009 Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. The movie depicts Oher’s challenging life as he prevailed through poverty, ultimately becoming a football star. Now Oher is suing and severing ties with the Tuohy family, also depicted in the film, for claims that the family never adopted him and benefitted financially off of the “lie.”

The 37-year-old claimed to have been swindled into making serious, life-decisions at only 18 so the family could benefit off his story — while cutting him out of the financial gain.

He wants his conservatorship with the family terminated, monies owed to him from the success of the film, and the revoking of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy using his name and likeness.

Michael Oher #74 of the Baltimore Ravens watches from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 1, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Monday (Aug. 14), Us Weekly confirmed that a petition had been filed in Shelby County of Tennessee, where Oher claimed that he was urged to sign a conservatorship instead of adoption papers. The lawsuit also claims that Oher, who started living with the Tuohys at 16, unknowingly signed away the rights to his life story to 20th Century Fox in 2007.

According to the lawsuit, Oher found out in February that he wasn’t “legally adopted,” claiming he agreed to enter into the conservatorship with the idea of it being a mandatory aspect of the adoption process.

A conservatorship in Tennessee is defined as an arrangement in which a court removes at least some “decision-making powers and duties” from “a person with a disability who lacks capacity to make decisions in one or more important areas” and grants those duties to a conservator or co-conservators. However, the 2004 conservatorship to the Tuohys reportedly clarified that Oher had “no known physical or psychological disabilities.”

Baltimore Ravens #23 draft pick Michael Oher poses for a photograph with his family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City. Michael Oher

In an interview with The Daily Memphian on Monday, Sean Tuohy said that he’s “devastated” to hear about Oher’s lawsuit, as it’s “upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children.”

Oher claims to have received zip while The Blind Side grossed over $300 million worldwide. The Tuohys reportedly negotiated a contract of $225,000 with an extra 2.5 percent of future “defined net proceeds” for their family, per lawsuit.

The film starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy and Quinton Aaron as Oher. The storyline depicts Oher as a poor athletic teenager growing up in Memphis, looking after his cocaine-addicted mother.

Amid his challenges, his natural talent gets him scouted by a private school coach, who later helps him enroll. Oher gets close to Sean Tuohy Jr. before moving in with his family and earning a scholarship to play college sports.

THE BLIND SIDE, Quinton Aaron (standing), 2009. Ph: Ralph Nelson/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

In a 2015 interview with ESPN, Oher revealed that the movie’s depiction of him wasn’t correct and it damaged his NFL career. Playing for the Panthers at the time, Oher said that the movie had portrayed him as less intelligent than he really was, causing people to react to him a certain way.

“People look at me and they take things away from me because of a movie,” Oher said. “They don’t really see the skills and the kind of player I am. That’s why I get downgraded so much, because of something off the field.”

He added, “This stuff, calling me a bust, people saying if I can play or not … that has nothing to do with football. It’s something else off the field. That’s why I don’t like that movie.”