Michaela Coel Joins Cast Of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Michaela Coel has joined the cast of the anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. She joins John Turturro, and Paul Dano, Variety exclusively reported.

According to the outlet, the exact role of all talent involved has been kept a secret beyond the lead character played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Glover is credited as the co-creator and executive producer on the series, based on the 2005 New Regency film of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Erskine joined the cast in April as the co-star. Initially, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set for the Mrs. Smith character however she exited the project due to creative differences earlier this year.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith series was first announced by Amazon Studios in February of 2021 with Glover and Waller-Bridge and named co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane as showrunner.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” expressed Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement at the time.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe, and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”