Viola Davis Stars As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Trailer: Watch

The trailer for The First Lady starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis as Michelle Obama has been released. The upcoming series shares the stories of and follows presidential couples throughout American history. Actor O.T. Fagbenle leads as former President Barack Obama, Lexi Underwood as Malia Obama, and Saniyya Sidney as Sasha Obama. The historic legacy of the Obama presidency is not the only one explored in the television show.

The anthology series is described in a press release as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” It continues, “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

L–R: Kathleen Garrett as Laura Bush, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama in Episode 2 of The First Lady. Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME.

Michelle Pfeiffer will star as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford with younger versions of their roles being played by Kristine Froseth and Jake Picking, respectively. Dakota Fanning plays their daughter, Susan Ford. Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt with Eliza Scanlen portraying the younger version of the former First Lady. Kiefer Sutherland will play Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Jeremy Bobb plays former president Theodore Roosevelt.

Additionally, Rhys Wakefield leads as Vice President Dick Cheney, Derek Cecil as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Kathleen Garrett as first lady Laura Bush, Isaiah Williams as Martin Luther King III, and more.

With 10 episodes, the series is listed as coming soon to Showtime. The show is executive produced by Cathy Schulman, who also serves as showrunner, and Susanne Bier, who will direct all of Season 1. Watch Viola Davis star as Michelle Obama in The First Lady above.