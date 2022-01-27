Michelle Williams Opens Up About Mental Health On ‘Nick Cannon’

Michelle Williams and Nick Cannon had a candid conversation about the importance of mental health as she guested on his self-named talk show. The two discussed Williams’ books, The Daily Check-In: A 60-Day Journey to Finding Your Strength, Faith, and Wholeness and Checking In. The singer revealed how the practices she wrote about are a part of her daily life.

“When I go to sleep at night, I check in with myself and make sure I’m not going to bed with any anxiety…anger,” she shared.

She also opened up about being depressed during her days in Destiny’s Child and living with depression.

“What people don’t know is that when we trace back the first symptoms of depression, we were able to trace them back to seventh grade. We didn’t know what to call it,” she explained. “I didn’t get a formal diagnosis of depression and anxiety until I was in my thirties.”

Singers Kelly Rowland , Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé Knowles of Destiny’s Child accept the award for Best Group onstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Heard A Word” singer continued, “I’m traveling the world in the group, and there were moments where I was numb, but at the same time grateful because I didn’t want to be ungrateful for the position that God placed me in.”

The conversation between the pair continued with Cannon inviting Williams to participate in a game titled Celebrity Scavenger Hunt. In the game, the singer was tasked with showcasing various items called out by the host, beginning with her favorite item in her closet. She was then asked to reveal a more significant item.

“Show me something you treasure that no one would ever see coming,” Cannon requested.

The 42-year-old returned with a sweet gift she received from Beyoncé, who shared details of her at-home honey and hemp farm during a 2021 interview with Harpers Bazaar.

“This seems very random that this person even has this, but my good sister Bey sent me an amazing gift. This girl got a whole farm and sent me some candy pecans and honey…I love that I get this every single year.”

Watch Nick Cannon and Michelle Williams discuss mental health above and check out Williams revealing her honey gift from Beyoncé below.