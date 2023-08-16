Mike Epps Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Returns To Netflix For Season 4

Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes return for the fourth season of Netflix sitcom The Upshaws Thursday (Aug. 17).

The program, which originally aired in 2021, is based on an extended family, starring Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. As a mechanic, Bennie tries his best to earn more for his family, which sometimes finds him in trouble.

Co-starring alongside Epps is Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon) who represents the LGBTQI+ community. Bennie also has a teenage son from another relationship played by Diamond Lyons. Wanda Sykes plays Epps’ sister-in-law, whom he has a love-hate relationship with.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Mike Epps as Bennie, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia in episode 401 of The Upshaws. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

This season, the Regina Y. Hicks and Sykes-created show will journey with The Upshaws as the family “continues to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family,” according to a synopsis.

The Emmy-nominated sitcom sees newcomers Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield joining this season as guest stars. Lewis will take on the role of Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s “no-nonsense therapist” who is helping her with her mental health. Warfield’s role has not been disclosed as of publication.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 402 of The Upshaws. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In 2021, Epps spoke on The Upshaws with Forbes, where he stated, “This is the first show that I’ve starred in that I’ve ever had picked up. I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping that everybody loves it and Netflix wants to bring it back. We’ve got so many more stories. I’ve been pitching stories, and Wanda’s been like, ‘Wait a minute now. Slow down.’”

He added, “I’ve tried so many different TV shows, and in this business, pairing up with the right people, pairing up with the right cast, that’s the only way for it to work. My team and I brought this idea to Wanda and Regina, and they loved it right away. It sounded like a throwback. It also sounded new. I think just getting the right nucleus together made me want to do this and with these people.”

Take a look at the trailer for season four below.