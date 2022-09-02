See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan.

Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.

According to a press release, the film is centered around the true story of the notorious scandal involving Milli Vanilli, the chart-topping music act exposed for lip-syncing to the voices of two other artists.

Multi-award-winning filmmaker Simon Verhoeven is directing, based on his original screenplay. Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann are producing with Kirstin Winkler overseeing production. Kevin Liles, member of Numarx, co-founder and CEO of music company 300 Entertainment is executive producing alongside co-producers Simon Verhoeven, Frank Farian, and Stefan Gärtner.

LEONINE Studios/Wiedemann & Berg Film/Denis Pernath

LEONINE Studios/Wiedemann & Berg Film/Gordon Timpen

“Girl You Know It’s True is captivating on so many levels,” explained Verhoeven. “It not only tells the spectacular rise of two underdogs making it to the zenith of showbiz within one summer, it also gives a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of that illusory world of fame and its sometimes tragic and unscrupulous machinations. Personally, I think Rob and Fab did not deserve to become the sole scapegoats of this scandal.”

“Girl You Know It’s True comes from the heart of a decade when MTV planted its flag on the moon and we were able to see music, not just listen to it. Our film celebrates Rob and Fab and what they achieved with Milli Vanilli and at the same time Simon’s fantastic screenplay also captures the complexity and ultimately tragic dimension that came with it,” added Berg.

“He offers not just an immensely entertaining take on the story but also a layer of critical reflection that asks many questions which seem more relevant today than ever. It took many years to secure the music rights and it’s a huge milestone to see this project in production now.”

Jasmin Davis, daughter of the late John Davis, and Brad Howell, who were the true voices of Milli Vanilli, consulted on the film. Carmen Pilatus, sister of the late Rob Pilatus, Milli Vanilli’s former assistant Todd Headlee, and Ingrid Segieth aka Milli, are also attached as associate producers.

Filming for Girl You Know It’s True is set to wrap in December.