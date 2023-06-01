‘MILLI VANILLI’ Documentary To Premiere On Paramount+

One of pop music’s most infamous stories is coming to the silver screen. On Thursday (June 1) Paramount+ announced the acquisition of the new feature-length documentary MILLI VANILLI, set to exclusively air on the platform following its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

According to the official description, the project explores the narratives of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan from their similar, tragic upbringings to their common goals. As their friendship evolved into success as a platinum-selling pop duo, “their ascension to success came with a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.”

“For over 30 years, the story of Milli Vanilli – in particular Rob and Fab – has been reduced to sensational headlines,” explains director Luke Korem in a press statement.

Photo of MILLI VANILLI and Rob PILATUS and Fab MORVAN

“With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music. Featuring interviews with the real singers, record executives, the producer mastermind behind the deception, and exclusive interviews with Rob and Fab, we unveil the truth of this complex, exciting, and dramatic story. I’m thrilled that Paramount+ shares our vision and will bring this film to audiences around the world.”

“Finally – the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told!” added Morvan. “I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last I can close this chapter in peace… Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

Milli Vanilli

The non-fiction work is different than a previously announced Milli Vanili biopic Girl You Know It’s True, starring rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France.

MILLI VANILLI is directed and produced by Luke Korem, and produced by Bradley Jackson, MRC, Keep On Running Pictures, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Hanif Abdurraqib and Kim Marlowe serve as executive producers.