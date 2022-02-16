Miss Cleo, ’90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary

“Call me now!” became a household phrase in the 1990s when Miss Cleo commercials dominated television ads. Now, a documentary is set to explore the life and career of the woman who personified clairvoyance onscreen. According to Deadline, nonfiction entertainment studio XTR and production company Majority are producing the film.

“Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice,” XTR expressed. “But in 2002 it all came crashing down when the Federal Trade Commission accused the network and its owners of deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices, bringing Miss Cleo’s reign as queen of clairvoyance to a dramatic end.”

In 2016, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, died of cancer at the age of 53. Award-winning filmmaker Senain Kheshgi, who is directing the documentary, is said to be interviewing people from Harris’ past for the documentary.

“Youree Harris may have been an accomplice or perhaps a victim in the Psychic Reader’s Network fraud but she also had talent and personality, which for women doesn’t always translate into access or wealth,” Kheshgi shared in a statement. “Her story is an example of how brown and Black women have historically been marginalized and exotified in society and popular culture. The enduring image of the dark, mystical woman still continues to perpetuate this stereotype. As a woman of color and a director who wants to explore stories from diverse perspectives, I am moved by how Youree found a way to navigate her life on her own terms.”

XTR’s Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Justin Lacob, Abazar Khayami, and India Wadsworth are executive producing the documentary.