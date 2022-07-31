Missy Elliott To Guest Star On Cartoon Network’s ‘Craig Of The Creek’

Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Missy Elliott is lending her iconic voice to Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. According to Deadline, the Hip-Hop veteran will guest star as Carla Frazier, the 1989 Double Dutch Champion and rival to main character Craig’s mother, Nicole.

In the episode, titled “The Jump Off,” Craig challenges a group of Creek kids to a double dutch jump rope competition, even though he has no idea how to play the rhythmic game.

Although the Supa Dupa Fly pioneer is bringing a fictional character to life, the Craig of the Creek series paid homage to Missy during its season three Halloween special.

In the animated series’ “Trick or Creek” episode, The Williams Family dressed up for the fall holiday with Nicole in costume as Missy Elliott from the “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video.

“I am so humbly grateful,” Missy Elliott tweeted in response to a viral clip teasing the episode, where the character repeats “Trick or treat on,” in the style of the chorus of Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

I am so humbly grateful??? — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 10, 2020

In January, Craig of the Creek was renewed for a fifth season as a preschool spinoff series, Jessica’s Big Little World, and an original animated movie, Craig of the Creek: The Movie. The film as well as season five are expected to premiere in 2023.

“Since its debut, Craig of the Creek has been an instant audience favorite, capturing the joy of being a kid along with the humor and heart of family life,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

Craig of the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie, and Jessica’s Big Little World are executive produced and co-created by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. Jessica’s Big Little World is executive produced and co-created by former Craig of the Creeksupervising director, Tiffany Ford.