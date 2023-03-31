Missy Elliott Lends Voice To Cartoon Network’s ‘Craig Of The Creek’

Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Missy Elliott has been tapped to star in Cartoon Network’s acclaimed Craig of the Creek series.

COTC’s latest episode will follow Craig, Cannonball, Sparkle Cadet, and Diane in the heat of a Double Dutch tournament. Craig’s mom, Nicole, lends the kids some advice, recalling her childhood Double Dutch rivalry with Missy’s character, Carla Frazier.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee spoke to Billboard about her inclusion in the upcoming episode. She detailed her excitement about joining the universe as a voice actor.

“I’m so excited to be part of this Craig Of The Creek episode,” Elliott said. “Voicing the Carla character was perfect for me as I am a huge Double Dutch fan. I hope the fans enjoy the episode!”

Craig Of The Creek’s official Instagram account also teased Missy’s involvement with the April episode, including a special sneak peek. “The QUEEN is back at the Creek!,” the post’s caption read.

According to Jeff Trammell, a co-writer of “The Jump Off” episode, getting Elliott to guest star in the cartoon came to fruition when working on the show’s Halloween episode, “Trick or Creek.”

Supervising director Tiffany Ford pitched the idea of Nicole dressing up as the Virginia native’s iconic outfit from the video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

“The second the [costume] idea came up,” Trammell expressed, “we knew we had to pay homage to one of the greatest musicians of our lifetime and thought it would be cool if Missy somehow saw it. The fact that she not only saw it but was a fan of our shoutout meant the world. So we were hopeful she’d agree to do an episode of Craig of the Creek.

“Needless to say, once Missy agreed, we were thrilled and thought a fun twist on Nicole’s costume would be to have Missy voice Nicole’s (extremely one-sided) rival Carla Frazier, jump-rope extraordinaire. As with everything, Missy knocked it out of the park. We couldn’t have been more excited to work with her; a dream come true for the entire crew.”

Check out a sneak peek of the episode below.

Craig of the Creek’s new episode, “The Jump Off,” will premiere Monday (April 3) at 5 p.m. EST/PT.