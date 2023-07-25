Missy Elliott Reveals Her Scene In ‘Honey’ Was “All Improv”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the cult classic film, Honey. As a clip of the dance film surfaced randomly on Twitter, Missy Elliott made a shocking confession.

She revealed that her lines in her infamous scene with Katrina (Laurieann Gibson) and Michael Ellis (David Moscow) was “all improv.”

The 52-year-old tweeted, “This was all improv I was forgetting the lines so I just went off the top of my head but not surprising to ppl who went to school with me or my teachers in high school because I was class clown in the year book.”

In the movie, the “Work It” rapper played herself and was in need of a choreographer for her music video. However, Honey Daniels (Jessica Alba) had a falling out with Ellis and instead he called upon Katrina — Honey’s nemesis. After witnessing Katrina’s vision, which was the opposite of what Elliott wanted, her reaction was priceless.

“I don’t backup for Heather Hunter. I don’t know what kinda pornography y’all got going on here. This gotta be a joke,” she exclaimed.

HONEY, Missy Elliott, 2003, (c) Universal/courtesy Everett Collection Universal/Courtesy of Everett Collection

When asked by another fan if she’d return to acting, Elliott shared, “Yes most def want to act… so let these companies know I’m ready now.”

Her acting credits include guest appearances in Star, Pootie Tang, American Dad!, and Craig of the Creek. She also played herself on The Wayans Bros. and Family Matters.

If you want to relive the Virginia native‘s iconic scene, Honey is currently streaming on STARZ.