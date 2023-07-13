Paramount+ To Premiere ‘MIXTAPE’ Documentary For Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Paramount+ has announced MIXTAPE, a documentary exploring one of Hip-Hop’s essential components. In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, the feature will delve into how the creation of mixtapes launched the genre into mainstream culture.

Described as “the story of Hip-Hop refusing to take no for an answer,” MIXTAPE tracks the era before radio play, music blogs, social media challenges, and streaming platforms when DJs were tastemakers, trendsetters, and creators dictating Hip-Hop’s freshest sounds.

Courtesy of Paramount+

The documentary features impactful artists, DJs, and other creatives representing multiple generations of Hip-Hop, providing various experiences and insight. MIXTAPE is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on August 1 in the United States and Canada and the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, and Brazil.

MIXTAPE features 2 Chainz, 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Dante Ross, DJ Bobbito, DJ Clue, DJ Drama, DJ Enuff, DJ Green Lantern, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kay Slay, DJ Khaled, DJ S&S, DJ Scratch, DJ Stretch Armstrong, DJ Whoo Kid, Doo Wop, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Funkmaster Flex, The Game, Grandmaster Caz, Jadakiss, James Cruz, Jeezy, Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, KRS-One, Lil Wayne, Mark Ronson, Mike Tyson, N.O.R.E., Ron G, Shaq, Tommy Hilfiger, Tony Touch, Trouble, Tuma Basa, and more.

Courtesy of Paramount+

“Hip-Hop is 50 years old and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate its journey and contextualize its evolution than through the story of the mixtape. Every voice in this film played a critical role, especially the DJs who, as KRS-ONE says beautifully in the film, risked everything to ‘bring us the music,” expressed Omar Acosta, director of MIXTAPE.

Producer Tony Touch added, “It’s an honor to be involved in this film and to help tell the real story of the mixtape, its origins, its impact, and its ongoing relevance for the culture.”

Courtesy of Paramount+

MIXTAPE is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Mercury Studios, and Saboteur Media in association with Def Jam Recordings. David Kennedy, Tony Touch, Nick Quested, and Daniel Seliger serve as producers, with Paul Rosenberg and Barak Moffit as executive producers. The film is directed and produced by Acosta.

The Def Tape, the official soundtrack to MIXTAPE, is set for release in August 2023 via Def Jam Recordings.