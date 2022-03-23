‘Mixtape: The Movie’ Documentary Examines The History Of Mixtape Culture

The trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Mixtape: The Movie, which covers the history and impact of the mixtape within Hip-Hop culture, has been released. Directed by Omar Acosta and produced by Mercury Studios and Saboteur in partnership with Def Jam, Mixtape: The Movie will include appearances and commentary from some of the most influential figures in the mixtape world, from pioneers like Kid Capri, DJ Clue, and DJ Drama to mixtape greats like Lil Wayne.

“The mixtape was everything,” said Lil Wayne, who dominated the medium during the latter half of the aughts, in the trailer. Bronx native and mixtape enthusiast Fat Joe also chimed in during a clip, adding, “Whatever the relevance of social media is, that’s what a mixtape was.”

Additional appearances include A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, KRS-One, Jeezy, Funkmaster Flex, Mister Cee, DJ Kay Slay, Bun B, Tony Touch, DJ Whoo Kid, Angie Martinez, and Jadakiss, the last of whom will give a live performance during the film’s premiere at the United Palace in New York City on April 7.

Originally announced in 2019, Paul Rosenberg, former head of Def Jam Records, spoke on the inspiration behind the doc and the need to unpack the history of the mixtape. “[Mixtapes are] a vital part of the history of the culture and the genre we don’t feel has been really examined thoroughly and properly enough or given its day,” Rosenberg told Variety in reference to the doc. An accompanying mixtape is slated to be released by Def Jam in conjunction with the film, but further details regarding the project have yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer for Mixtape: The Movie below.