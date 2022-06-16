Mo’Nique Shares Video From ‘BMF’ Set, Reaches Settlement With Netflix In Discrimination Lawsuit

Mo’Nique is truly back on top as the Oscar-winning comedienne reclaims her throne in the entertainment ranks for a number of reasons.

On Wednesday (June 15), the actress shared a 20-second clip on Instagram with BMF co-star Da’Vinchi on set, where they gleefully chanted, “BMF whatcha say!” Mo’Nique captioned the clip, “Hey my sweet babies. WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO PLAY WITH THIS AMAZING TALENTED GROUP OF FOLKS. BMF ALL DAY @50cent @tvsrandyhuggins @davinchi @lilmeechbmf. I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Earlier this year, 50 Cent made a public declaration to put her “back on,” and on May 9, a clip surfaced of Mo’Nique on the BMF set as her new character. “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am,” she mischievously stated.

The endearing clip comes on the heels of Netflix reportedly settling Mo’Nique’s 2017 lawsuit in which she sued the streaming platform for allegedly “systematically underpaying” Black women.

Netflix offered her a drastically low offer of $500,000 for a one-hour special that Netflix would have complete control over, in addition to owning the copyright and retaining all audio-only rights. When she contested the offer and considered it to be discriminatory, Netflix reneged from negotiations.

The federal judge overseeing the case sided with Mo’Nique, writing in a motion, “At the very least, Mo’Nique’s allegations permit the plausible inference that, had she not challenged her offer as discriminatory, Netflix would have continued negotiating in good faith with her and increased her offer, consistent with its customary practice in dealing with talent in the entertainment industry.”

Both sides moved to dismiss the suit on Tuesday (June 14), according to a court filing. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Michael Parks, who was representing Mo’Nique, shared, “The matter has been amicably resolved.”