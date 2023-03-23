Netflix Drops Preview Of Mo’Nique’s Forthcoming Stand-Up Special

Mo’Nique is returning to Netflix, just a few years removed from a boycott and legal battle over pay discrimination with the streaming titan. The official trailer for My Name Is Mo’Nique, her stand-up comedy special, was released this week.

“Tonight, when y’all walk away from me, y’all will understand who the f**k I am,” the 55-year-old says towards the beginning of the advertisement. “Y’all gonna say ‘Oh, bi**h I get it now!'” Though her demeanor conveys a sense of humor, the trailer interweaves serious topics into the jokes.

The Soul Plane actress previews a segment about how she was raised by strong Black women and how her grandmother urged her to never engage in oral sex. She also briefly recounts a time when she had to wear a strait jacket, her intolerance for bullies, and dealing with a white teacher. Given the audience’s loud chants, My Name Is Mo’Nique will be a can’t-miss occasion when it premieres on April 4.

The mother of four recently spoke about how she and Netflix were able to reconcile their differences. “We sat down with our attorneys, they had their attorneys, you go to mediation, and we were able to come up with something that everybody was good with,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think when adults come together in the room and sit down and have a reasonable conversation and a logical conversation, you work things out.”

As for the special itself, her words supported what the trailer displays in that it will be more than just jokes. “This one right here is personal [..] When you walk away from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman’ […] Before I thought, I was just being funny. Now, I have something to say.”