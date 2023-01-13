Morgan Freeman Joins Cast Of Paramount+’s ‘Lioness’

Morgan Freeman backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of Lioness, an upcoming series on Paramount+. The veteran actor will play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State in the show, from Taylor Sheridan, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios, according to Deadline.

Lioness is headlined and executive produced by Zoe Saldaña. Freeman will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Laysla De Oliveira. During an interview with WWD, Saldaña admitted the role in Lioness initially scared her.

“And I’m happy. I’m so happy I did it,” she said. “I’m tired and every day I wake up with a lot of panic, but I do the work and I get there and every day I come home and I’m like, ‘no matter what happens, I did my best. I gave it my all and it feels good.’”

Zoe Saldana attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

The series is described as based on a real-life CIA program. Saldaña’s character is Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program who is tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. Cruz Manuelos, the character played by De Oliveira, is a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

“I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with Lioness,” said Tom Brady, showrunner and executive producer, according to TV Insider. “Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can’t imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña.”

Additionally, the Lioness‘ regular cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.