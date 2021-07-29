Morris Chestnut, Yaya DaCosta, And Lance Gross Star In New Series ‘Our Kind Of People’

A new drama series is coming to Fox chronicling the scandalous affairs of the Black elite. Starring Morris Chestnut, Lance Gross, and Yaya DaCosta among other talents, Our Kind Of People is described in a press release as “a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement.”

The series, set to air on Fox, comes from writer and executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The storyline follows a strong-willed mother who returns to the community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard to reclaim her family’s name. In her journey, she also has her own haircare line specializing in natural hair and beauty for Black women. As she enters the world of the rich, she discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that changes things for everyone.

Fox

The television show is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. Described by the publisher Harper Collins as “one of the nation’s most prominent spokesmen on race and class,” Graham interviewed the wealthiest Black families in America over the course of six years with separate chapters on New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Nashville, and New Orleans.

The description of the book reads as follows:

“Debutante cotillions. Million-dollar homes. Summers in Martha’s Vineyard. Membership in the Links, Jack & Jill, Deltas, Boule, and AKAs. An obsession with the right schools, families, social clubs, and skin complexion. This is the world of the black upper class and the focus of the first book written about the black elite by a member of this hard-to-penetrate group.”

In May, DaCosta took to Instagram to announce she was leaving her role on Chicago Med after six seasons, writing in part, “After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on ‘Chicago Med’ has come to a close,” she shared in a farewell post on Instagram. “I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family.”

In her new role on Our Kind Of People, DaCosta and the aforementioned talent are joined by Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and newcomer Alana Bright. Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Marc Velez, Claire Brown, Pam Williams, and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith will direct the series premiere.

Watch the trailer for Our Kind Of People below: