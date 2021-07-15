MTV’s Cribs To Return Featuring Big Sean, Rick Ross, Jordyn Woods, And More

Before social media provided fans with an intimate look at their favorite celebrities’ lifestyles, they relied on magazine spreads and television programming to learn more about famous artists, athletes, entertainers, and socialites. One of the most popular shows of the early 2000s was MTV’s Cribs, where celebs showed off their expensive cars, massive mansions, and even the contents of their fridges.

Having been off the air since 2011, Cribs was originally introduced to new audiences through a short-form Snapchat show. But now, the series looks to connect with a new generation with an official return to television and brand new episodes. Guests on the new series are set to include Big Sean, Rick Ross, Jordyn Woods, Marsai Martin, Nick Young, Martha Stewart, Tinashe, Tia Mowry, Ryan Lochte, TJ Lanvin, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jojo Siwa, and more.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group in a press statement. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Hopefully, the reboot boasts some memorable pop culture moments just like the original. Past episodes showed viewers Redman‘s two-bedroom Staten Island residence and his infamous “walk-in closet,” 50 Cent‘s lavish mansion with over a dozen bedrooms, and Snoop Dogg‘s epic Los Angeles Lakers-themed backyard basketball court.

The return of Cribs is slated for August 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET, more than 20 years since the show originally debuted. It will feature 30-minute episodes and promises legendary moments from the private tours of celebrity homes and estates. Outside of the U.S., MTV is also preparing to air season two of Cribs internationally. The new season will feature the U.K. homes of Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury, The Sharp Twins, Johnny Orlando, Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall, and more.

MTV’s Cribs is executive produced by Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez for MTV Entertainment Group. Until the new season debuts, interested audiences can watch older episodes for nostalgia’s sake on MTV.com or the streaming service Paramount+.

Watch a teaser for the new Cribs below: