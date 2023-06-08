NBC News Shares Trailer For ’50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion’

Continuing the year-long celebration of Hip-Hop, NBC News adds to the exploration of culture with a new program. 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion, a new documentary short, premieres on Peacock and NBC News Now on June 15.

According to a press statement, the project “examines how hip-hop revolutionized music and its long-lasting impact on the fashion industry.”

50 Years Fly features in-depth interviews with trailblazers and experts including acclaimed fashion designer Dapper Dan, founder and CEO of the Karl Kani brand Karl Kani, Baby Phat CEO and founder Kimora Lee Simmons, Walker Wear CEO and founder April Walker, FUBU founder and CEO Daymond John, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

“As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, the NBC News Digital Docs team and I wanted to highlight the innovative designers who revolutionized fashion — inspired by hip-hop music and culture — while also bringing to light the struggles they surpassed,” Shalini Sharma, executive editor of NBC News Digital Productions, tells Billboard.

Additionally, audiences can watch 50 Years Fly on NBCNews.com and the NBC News YouTube channel. The documentary also airs on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, and on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, June 19.

Lil’ Kim walking the runway at the Baby Phat Lingerie fashion show at the 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival launch party. The event took place in the Sony Atrium in New York City. 8/3/2000 Scott Gries/ImageDirect

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion is produced by NBC News Digital Docs, an award-winning collection of video journalists within the NBC News Digital organization. Previous projects from Digital Docs include A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Truth in the Age of Social Media, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary, #FillerNation, and Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water.

Watch a trailer for 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion above.