‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed For Sixth Season At CBS

“Welcome to Our Time” – Calvin weighs the pros and cons of making a major life change. Also, Marty turns to Dave for help dealing with a troubling discovery. Pictured: Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Tichina Arnold as Tina.

The Neighborhood has been renewed for a sixth season at CBS.

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood debuted in October 2018. Set in California, the series follows a white family from the Midwest who relocates to a predominantly Black neighborhood on the West coast.

The comedy series, currently in its fifth season, averages 6.13 million viewers in its Monday at 8:00 p.m. time slot according to a press statement. The audience grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.

Additionally, The Neighborhood ranks as the No. 3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year, and among African American viewers, it is the No. 1 ranked comedy.

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” expressed Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

“From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

Take a look at a clip from season five, episode eight of The Neighborhood below.