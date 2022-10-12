Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’

Netflix has released the trailer for celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell’s upcoming film Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Explained by the streaming giant as both a documentary and a deeply personal essay, the project features commentary from Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and more.

The documentary specifically highlights and explores African-American contributions to film releases in the 1970s. Is That Black Enough For You?!? is described as a “deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film. Mitchell poses questions that have never been asked, let alone answered.”

Additionally, Is That Black Enough For You?!? is produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall, and Ciara Lacy and marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

“As a Black viewer, I found myself confronted with what wasn’t being voiced about my people, and wondered why the movies were so slow to respond to Black audiences — who were paying good money to see movies — and even social shifts brought about by the civil rights movement,” expressed Mitchell to Variety.

“When Black films from the late ’60s and the ’70s come up, they’re dismissed with the term ‘Blaxploitation’. I have nothing against that word, but any era that includes Killer of Sheep, Lady Sings the Blues, Blazing Saddles, and Symbiopsychotaxiplasm can’t be disregarded with that phrase.”

Is That Black Enough For You?!? premieres on Netflix on Nov. 11th. Watch the trailer for the work above.