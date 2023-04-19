Netflix, Filmmakers Sued Over ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Kanye West Documentary

A woman is taking legal action against Netflix and the filmmakers behind the Jeen-Yuhs documentary exploring the life and career of Kanye West. According to TMZ, a Chicago woman named Cynthia Love filed a lawsuit against the streamer, Coodie Simmons, and Chike Ozah claiming to have been exploited by the film. She is seeking a minimum of $30,000 in damages.

Love made a cameo in the “Through The Wire” video which was directed by Coodie and Chike in 2003. She claims she was in an “altered state and not capable of providing consent” at the time and alleges she was paid $20 to dance inside a restaurant featured in the visual.

The lawsuit is due to an extended version of that video being featured in Jeen-Yuhs, resulting in Love being triggered by dark memories and having her past exposed to others. She also alleges Coodie told her son through a text message conversation that instead of trying to contact her for the project, he assumed she was dead.

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah attend jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Reception at Legacy Records on August 11, 2022 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Jeen-Yuhs debuted on Netflix as a three-part documentary in February 2022. The series was described as “an intimate and revealing portrait of the College Dropout performer’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike explained after denying Ye’s request to approve Jeen-Yuhs before its release. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

In addition to the aforementioned extended “Through The Wire” video, Jeen-Yuhs features never-before-seen footage of the controversial rapper’s early career and behind-the-scenes moments from the “Slow Jamz” video featuring Twista. Revisit the docuseries’ trailer below.