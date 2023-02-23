Netflix Releases Trailer For Mo’Nique’s Comedy Special Following Discrimination Lawsuit

Queen of comedy Mo’Nique is finally gearing up for the premiere of her Netflix comedy special My Name Is Monique, after an uphill battle against the streaming platform.

Premiering this April, the platform known for housing popular specials by Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps and more has released the anticipated trailer where Mo gets candid about why she chose the title for the program.

“Why did I title this special ‘My Name Is Mo’Nique?’ After seventy-two minutes y’all gonna know why…” the 55-year-old entertainer starts.

“Y’all might say, ‘Damn, we didn’t know we were going to find out all of that!’ she continued while showing behind-the-scenes footage. “This one right here is personal. This one right here — when you walk away from this one, when you turn your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman.'”

My Name is Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique in My Name is Mo’Nique. Cr. John Washington Jr./Netflix © 2022

Speaking on cementing her name in the entertainment business for 32 years, The Parkers icon spoke on being grateful for the gift of being “funny.”

“This show right here really allows you to understand why I swing like I swing,” she said. “There are things that I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave, that they were mine. They were my thoughts. They were my secrets. It was just mine. Before I was just focused on being funny. Now I feel like I have something to say.”

Panning the camera to supporters and celebrities praising the Maryland-native for being a “legend,” and “amazing,” many spoke on wanting to “lift her up” and support her standing her ground against the streaming application.

The endearing clip stems from many knowing of Netflix reportedly settling the comedienne’s 2017 lawsuit, in which she sued the platform for allegedly “systematically underpaying” Black women.

Initially, Netflix offered Mo a low price tag of $500,000 for a one-hour special that would entitle Netflix to 100 percent control, including owning the copyrights and audio. When she countered the offer and deemed it discriminatory to her male and white female comedy counterparts, Netflix reneged from negotiations.

A federal judge oversaw the case and sided with the new BMF star, stating, “At the very least, Mo’Nique’s allegations permit the plausible inference that, had she not challenged her offer as discriminatory, Netflix would have continued negotiating in good faith with her and increased her offer, consistent with its customary practice in dealing with talent in the entertainment industry.”

The suit was settled in June 14, according to a court filing.

“I appreciated every one of those moments to this moment right now, as I’m going to walk out on that stage and do my Netflix comedy special,” Mo’Nique said about her journey from days of struggling to her success in this moment.

My Name Is Mo’Nique premieres on Netflix on April 4th. Watch the candid trailer above.