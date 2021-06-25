Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Teaser Proves It’s The Black Western We Didn’t Know We Needed

Netflix has released the first teaser for the soon-to-be-released Black western film The Harder They Fall, produced by Jay-Z. The star-studded clip showcases the range of talent cast to bring the movie to life. Led by Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Regina King.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Nat Love, an outlaw played by Majors, as he discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison. After learning this, he gathers up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Rufus has a gang of his own and the two feuding sides take up arms, showing no mercy.

Team Love includes Mary Fields, played by “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz; quick-tempered Bill Pickett, played by Edi Gathegi; and the nimble Jim Beckwourth, played by R.J. Cyler. Rufus Buck’s posse includes Trudy Smith, played by acclaimed actress Regina King and Cherokee Bill, played by LaKeith Stanfield.

(L-R): Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth. David Lee/Netflix

The teaser reveals small but action-packed scenes with comedic undertones. The characters showcase quick-shooting skills and attitude as they run through the wild wild west on horseback.

The Harder They Fall was directed by filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin. Alongside Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel served as co-producers. The movie is slated to be released this fall.

Watch the teaser below: