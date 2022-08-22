Netflix Teases ‘Addams Family’ Spin-Off, ‘Wednesday’

The classic 1991 film The Addam’s Family is now revealing more of their family dynamic with a Netflix spin-off series about one of its main characters, Wednesday Addams. Netflix released the anticipated trailer for Wednesday, yet no premiere date has been announced.

The trailer opens with, “Miss Addams, you certainly had a very interesting educational journey,” says a voice followed by “eight schools in five years.” Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character, says, “Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare. Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

According to the streaming platform, the eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

From the imagination and direction of Tim Burton, Wednesday stars Ortega alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s film, stars in the new series as a new character.

The coming-of-age comedy is also written by Al Gough and Miles Millar. Give Wednesday a first look above.