Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Civil’ Documentary About Attorney Ben Crump

A new documentary is set to explore the work done by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Civil, from Emmy-nominated director Nadia Hallgren, and producers Kenya Barris and Roger Ross Williams, takes on the challenge of profiling Crump as he takes on landmark cases.

The documentary is described in a press release as “an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America.” In the documentary, which runs just over an hour-and-a-half, a year of Crump’s work in the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Andre Hall is highlighted.

Additionally, viewers get to examine Crump in a new light as layers are peeled back through behind-the-scenes looks at his upbringing and his balance of work and family life. Civil also touches on additional causes Crump is passionate about including environmental justice and banking while Black.

Recently, Crump has signed on to represent victims in the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy where multiple people died at the Travis Scott-headlined event. This month, he was retained by the family of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the racist mass shooting in a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store.

The documentary is executive produced by Erynn Sampson, Matthew Carnahan, and Geoff Mart. Civil is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, in select theaters on June 17, and globally on Netflix on June 19.

Watch the trailer for Civil above.