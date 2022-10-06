A New ‘BMF’ Documentary Is Headed To STARZ This Fall

A new documentary about the rise and fall of Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, is headed to STARZ later this month. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is described as the “real story told by family, former BMF members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.” Journalists and consultants close to these key players will also take part to provide authentic historical and cultural context.

The limited, eight-part series will provide viewers an exclusive look into the Flenory’s feuds, drug deals, skeptical murders, and high-profile parties featuring A-list hip-hop figures. Additionally, Big Meech will make his first appearance in a documentary about his life, providing rare audio commentary on building the BMF empire.

The docuseries arrives ahead of season two of the network’s BMF series, set to premiere in January 2023. Since its critically-acclaimed first season, Lala Anthony has been upped to series regular, and Kelly Hu and Christine Horn have been added to the cast. Mo’Nique will also make her return to the silver screen in the highly-anticipated new season as Goldie.

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast premieres on Sunday, October 23 on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.