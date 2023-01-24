Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.

“That is the biggest fattest lie,” the heartthrob asserted. “Charlie’s Angels did not want me because they said I looked too sophisticated and too old next to Drew Barrymore. But listen, I thought Lucy Liu was great in that role. When I went back and looked at it, I was like, ‘Whoa, she’s really doing some stunts.'”

Nia Long attends the Netflix World Premiere of “YOU PEOPLE” on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

“I don’t know if I was quite ready for that. I don’t, you can’t do everything, and every opportunity isn’t for you. And as much as it would’ve been fun to play that character, I think Big Momma’s House was probably more fun for me.”

Later in the interview, the Love Jones actress showed her gratitude to Martin Lawrence and the people he opened doors for in the industry. She expressed her appreciation for the man she called a “genius comedian” in light of missing out on Charlie’s Angels.

“And working with Martin Lawrence, another genius comedian who I have so much respect for… You know, the turnover [in this industry] is so frequent that we forget about the guys that really just came and allowed Black people to have success in television.”

“Do you know how many people worked because of Martin Lawrence?” the You People thespian continued. “Do you know how many people worked because of Tichina Arnold? Just that whole group on [Martin]. Tisha Campbell is a legend. When you go back and you watch Tisha Campbell in School Daze, I was mesmerized by her growing up, her dancing, her singing. She’s a triple threat. She does it all. Like these are the women that I admired and we’re the same age, but they were the ones that kind of got their breaks before I got my breaks. And so I look at them, and I just go, ‘Wow, they need to be celebrated more.'”