Nick Cannon Reveals Jamie Foxx Recommended He Host ‘Beat Shazam’

Nick Cannon has revealed more details about taking over as the host of Beat Shazam. The 42-year-old stated that Jamie Foxx himself recommended that step in to host the popular television program while he recovers from his medical issues.

“I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll do anything for Jamie,'” Cannon told Extra on Thursday (June 1). “I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx].”

The Wild ‘N Out host went on to express his respect for the GRAMMY winner keeping his life private, especially while everyone speculated on what caused him to be hospitalized. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that,” the father of 12 said.

“The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there,” Nick Cannon continued, expressing that he knew as much as everyone else does. “I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’ And, you know, Jamie’s happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam.”

The Drumline actor stated that he believes Foxx will address his situation and the fans “when he’s ready.” Jamie Foxx first suffered a “medical complication” back in April, per a post from his daughter Corinne. In May, she provided an update saying that he had been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating and even playing pickleball.