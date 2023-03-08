Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart Ask “Who’s Having My Baby?” In New Sketch For Unnamed Series

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: TV personality Nick Cannon (L) and actor Kevin Hart at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are working on a “game show” entitled Who’s Having My Baby? But contrary to recent reports, the game will be a sketch, a part of “an upcoming, not-yet-announced project” from Hart. The sketch features Kev as the “game show’s” host, introducing contestants who “want to have [Nick’s] baby” to the California native, According to Variety.

To add to the “joke” that Who’s Having My Baby? will be a new show from the pair, Cannon, 42, took to Twitter to join in on the fun. He tweeted that the show would be debuting on E! Entertainment in Spring 2023.

“We’re expecting…a new show on E! Who’s Having My Baby? premieres this Spring on E! Entertainment.”

The unnamed show will be the Philadelphia native’s newest addition to his ever-growing portfolio of ventures and his latest with NBCUniversal.

Through his Hartbeat production company, the Man From Toronto actor has released a slew of shows, including Celebrity Game Face, Peacock’s Hart to Heart, and 2022 Back That Year Up, with Kenan Thompson.

Elsewhere, the miniature stand-up jokester was in a giving mood earlier this year. Along with Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, the businessman donated $7,000,000 to Philadelphia schools.

The trio announced in January 2023 that their contributions would fund scholarships for low-income students for the 2023-24 school year. Last year, they donated $15,000,000 to over 100 schools in their hometown of “brotherly love.”

“Gotta get the whole trap booming too, we come from public schools side!!!!!” Mill tweeted.